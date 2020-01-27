|
Brian David Kelly 1974 - 2020
Champaign, IL—Brian David Kelly, 45, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home in Champaign, IL.
Brian Kelly was born on September 19, 1974, in Vandalia, Illinois, and married Megan Louise Coblentz on February 5, 2009. He was a graduate of Vandalia Community High School and Southern Illinois University, where he majored in Political Science.
Brian was a dedicated public servant, working for the Illinois State Legislature, two Congressmen, and finally as Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk for Champaign County. He was a passionate problem-solver and loved finding ways to help people with their most challenging issues. It was not uncommon to find Brian driving a person in need to a job interview, or calling every agency contact he knew to help a family through a difficult immigration process. Colleagues will remember Brian as a true partner and a steadfast supporter.
Brian loved to travel with his wife Megan, particularly to the San Francisco Bay area and to Pawley's Island in South Carolina. While he enjoyed beautiful weather and golfing, he was also an avid reader of American history and loved to spend travel time learning more about the places he would visit. Friends and family enjoyed his legendary humor and wit, even in the face of illness and grief.
Brian is survived by his wife, Megan, his parents, Robert Michael (Mike) and Paulette Kelly (nee Bandelow) of Vandalia, IL, his brother Joseph Kelly of Vandalia, his sister Jennifer Barton (husband, Randy) of Vandalia, his nephews Jakob and Nicholas (Nick), his beloved dog Harper, and other cherished family members and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign. A luncheon celebration will immediately follow the service at Holy Cross Parish Center. Flowers can be sent directly to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to Carle Inpatient Rehab Center (611 W. Park St, Urbana).
View the online obituary and send condolences to the family at www.HeathandVaughn.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020