Brian J. Wheatley 1965 - 2020
Sugar Grove, IL—Brian J. Wheatley, 55, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away on August 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 31, 1965 in Springfield, IL to Robert and Barbara (McAvoy) Wheatley. He married Cheryl Chambers on June 15, 1991.
Brian graduated from Griffin High School and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was an Associate Creative Director at Scout Health in Chicago. He enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, watching his kids play sports, and most recently, helping his son coach baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Sugar Grove; his parents, Robert and Barbara Wheatley of Springfield; his children, Austin and Madelyn of Sugar Grove; brothers, Jeffrey of Deerfield and Stephen (Shannon) Wheatley of Edinburg; aunts, Judith Eisenhut of Indianapolis, IN, Nancy Schneeman of Pontiac, Dianne Martin, of Port St. Lucie, FL and Linda Lamberton of Crossville, TN; mother-in-law, Carolyn Chambers of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Jenny) Chambers III of Mechanicsburg and Michael (Tracey) Chambers of Athens; sister-in-law, Pam Chambers; nieces and nephews, Dylan and Brooke Wheatley, Zachary, William, Kaleb, Delayne, Macey and Luke (Amanda) Chambers and Tricia (Richie) Ulery and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Mary Wheatley and Harold and Mary McAvoy; uncles, Jack and Don Wheatley; father-in-law, Ralph Chambers, Jr. and brother-in-law, Steven Chambers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, 2000 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield with visitation at 10 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation for Lymphoma Research or St. Aloysius Church.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
