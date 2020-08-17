Brian was the most awesome boss/friend someone could ask for. I was so so BLESSED to have worked with him for 12 years... when he wasn't at AT anymore it just was not the same. We usually had a daily chat unrelated to work and it always made my day brighter... I got lots of wisdom from him with... take it or leave it as he would say. His no nonsense tell you like it is style was what I loved most about him! His love for Cheryl, Austin and Maddy was like no other! Wheatley family I will miss him so very much and you are all in my prayers and thoughts. Please let me know if you need anything at all. I know how difficult this time is having gone through it recently.

Marnie Ungeran

Coworker