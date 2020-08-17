1/1
Brian J. Wheatley
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Sugar Grove, IL—Brian J. Wheatley, 55, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away on August 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 31, 1965 in Springfield, IL to Robert and Barbara (McAvoy) Wheatley. He married Cheryl Chambers on June 15, 1991.
Brian graduated from Griffin High School and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was an Associate Creative Director at Scout Health in Chicago. He enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, watching his kids play sports, and most recently, helping his son coach baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Sugar Grove; his parents, Robert and Barbara Wheatley of Springfield; his children, Austin and Madelyn of Sugar Grove; brothers, Jeffrey of Deerfield and Stephen (Shannon) Wheatley of Edinburg; aunts, Judith Eisenhut of Indianapolis, IN, Nancy Schneeman of Pontiac, Dianne Martin, of Port St. Lucie, FL and Linda Lamberton of Crossville, TN; mother-in-law, Carolyn Chambers of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Jenny) Chambers III of Mechanicsburg and Michael (Tracey) Chambers of Athens; sister-in-law, Pam Chambers; nieces and nephews, Dylan and Brooke Wheatley, Zachary, William, Kaleb, Delayne, Macey and Luke (Amanda) Chambers and Tricia (Richie) Ulery and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Mary Wheatley and Harold and Mary McAvoy; uncles, Jack and Don Wheatley; father-in-law, Ralph Chambers, Jr. and brother-in-law, Steven Chambers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, 2000 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield with visitation at 10 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation for Lymphoma Research or St. Aloysius Church.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
St. Aloysius Church
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
AUG
20
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Memories & Condolences
35 entries
August 18, 2020
Cheryl and family, I am so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. My prayers are with you now, and in the days ahead. May your happy memories bring you peace and comfort.
Joanne Fleck Gaston
Friend
August 18, 2020
Bob, Barb, Jeff, and Steve, I'm so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kenny Fults
Friend
August 17, 2020
Brian was an amazing guy. Loved working with him. Work at AT was serious, but his humor always lit up the room. I am very sorry for this loss and wish the family strength and patience.
Syed Ahmed
Coworker
August 17, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Brian at AT many years ago! I have nothing but fond memories and he always made me laugh! My thoughts and prayers for his family during this difficult time.
Myra Rasmussen
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 17, 2020
I miss our conversations; 5 minutes about work, 30 minutes about anything else! Deepest sympathies to family and friends.
Brad McFee
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Brian was one of the nicest people I've had the opportunity to work with. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Dave Schafer
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Cheryl and Family, our sincere condolences on the tragic loss of Brian.
Allan and Chris Mills
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Brian was such a fun personality to be around. We almost always had a laugh ever time I saw him. He was humorous, smart, logical and insightful. I've missed my daily interactions with him as a colleague going on 7 years. Now we all will miss him.
Chris Bonk
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frank Herran
August 17, 2020
Brian was such an excellent human and coworker. Deepest sympathies ❤
Brandi Homan
August 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Jeff and family. Brian was i nice guy,always smiling.
Gary Selvaggio
Classmate
August 17, 2020
Brian was the most awesome boss/friend someone could ask for. I was so so BLESSED to have worked with him for 12 years... when he wasn't at AT anymore it just was not the same. We usually had a daily chat unrelated to work and it always made my day brighter... I got lots of wisdom from him with... take it or leave it as he would say. His no nonsense tell you like it is style was what I loved most about him! His love for Cheryl, Austin and Maddy was like no other! Wheatley family I will miss him so very much and you are all in my prayers and thoughts. Please let me know if you need anything at all. I know how difficult this time is having gone through it recently.
Marnie Ungeran
Coworker
August 17, 2020
We are going to miss your great smile & jokester personality.
You were truly one of a kind!
May you Rest In Peace our beloved friend.
Love Frank & Helen Herran
Helen Herran
Friend
August 17, 2020
Dear Barb & Bob & family~I am sending you hugs from afar, you are in our hearts & prayers & May God Bless You all With His Comforting Arms & Bless You All With His Love~~~ May God Rest Brian's soul & May God bless his wife Cheryl & children with His comfort & strength~
Bill & Vikki Warren
Friend
August 17, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 17, 2020
He was such a great guy and so easy to work with. I know he will be missed by many people. I will be at the wake tomorrow.
Marie Mikulskis
August 17, 2020
Wheatley Family, I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of your loved one (Husband, Dad, Brother, Son, Friend). May your warm thoughts and memories help you through the passing days. Angie Washington & Family)
Angie Washington
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Rosser
August 17, 2020
Brian was a big part of my childhood. Then one day as adults, we ran into each other at the Aurora Train Station, 200 miles from where we grew up! I would have recognized that crooked grin any where. We talked as if we had seen each other yesterday. That's just how wonderful Brian was!
Judi Palmatier
Friend
August 17, 2020
You will be missed Prayers to your family at this such a hard time !!!
gary grady
Friend
August 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Barb, Bob, Cheryl, Austin, Maddy, Jeff and Steve on Brian’s passing. We know he put up a good fight to concur the lymphoma but the Dear Lord had other plans for him as an angel to help others. May he Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with all of you at this time.

Carolyn & John Minder
Sarasota, FL
Carolyn and John Minder
August 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jackie Goldman
August 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Wheatley and Chambers families. I'm so sorry Cheryl, Austin, and Maddy. Brian was a lot of great things, but I saw him as super thoughtful, funny, and one of a kind. Whether it was taking me out to a Cubs game when I first moved to Chicago or helping me find job opportunities and coaching me in my advertising career, he had a big heart. Sorry I can't be there in person. Thoughts are with you and the family.
Justin Wells
Family
August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eric Minder
August 16, 2020
To the Wheatley family, so sorry about the loss of Brian. What a nice generous man he was. Funny too, always there with a good story. We have missed the Wheatley's since Jamie graduated but have thought of Brian and you often. He did so much for us with his video work for Jamie's recruiting process. We will always be grateful. We hope your faith gives you comfort in this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Scott and Annmarie Martens.
Scott Martens
August 16, 2020
Brian, I know that Cheryl is my blood cousin but I have always thought of you, Tracy and Jenny as my cousins too. Ron and I as well as our church family and our Pastor Brian Foxworth send their condolences to your family. We will miss seeing you physically but we are happy that you are free of that lymphoma and are resting in the arms of Jesus, our Beloved Lord and Savior. We send our love to everyone of you, Nancy and Ron Eller
Nancy Eller
Family
August 16, 2020
Cheryl,
We are deeply saddened on Brian's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dave & Vicki Story
Family
August 16, 2020
Brain, your free to fly! I love & miss you & I'll see you again....❤
Dick Theobald
Friend
August 16, 2020
Sending many prayers and condolences from the Savino family. We enjoyed our time at the softball fields together watching our girls play.
Shannon Savino
August 16, 2020
Dear Cheryl,
So very sorry for you and your family's loss. May God be with you at distressing time.
Marilyn Thomas
Family
August 16, 2020
Condolences to the Wheatley family. Saddened to hear of Brian’s passing. I hope that your happy memories of Brian will comfort you in your grief.
Jo Ellen Bretz
Friend
August 16, 2020
Cheryl, Barb and Bob and family we are so incredibly sorry to hear about Brian's passing our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you all
Brenda Bigley
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Peace to the entire family.
Randy Smith
Friend
