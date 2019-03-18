The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Brian Keith Brummett

Brian Keith Brummett Obituary
Brian Keith Brummett 1968 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Brian Keith Brummett, 50, of Auburn, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The University of Chicago Medical Center.
Brian was born on March 3, 1968 in Springfield, the son of Jimmie Dale and Anna Marie Bilbruck Brummett. He married Beth Ann Selig on October 25, 1991 in Springfield.
Brian was employed with Auburn Township for 17 years. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, with an infectious laugh, who liked to have fun. He took interest in wood-working, welding, drawing and collecting coins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Dale Brummett and brother, Richard Dean Brummett.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Brummett of Auburn; one son, Colton Brummett of Springfield; one daughter, Tara Brummett of Auburn; his mother, Anna M. Brummett of Glenarm; three siblings, Roger D. Brown, Cheryl A. Brown, and Tammy L. DeHeve; sister-in-law, Carrie Brummett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
