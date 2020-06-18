Brian Shane Florey
Peoria, IL - Brian Shane Florey, 56, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at OSF St. Francis hospital in Peoria, IL. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.