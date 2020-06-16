Brody Steven Wilson
Williamsville, IL - Brody Steven Wilson, 15, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Please see staabobituary.com for Brody's full obituary.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.