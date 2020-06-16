Brody Steven Wilson
2005 - 2020-06-14
Brody Steven Wilson
Williamsville, IL - Brody Steven Wilson, 15, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Please see staabobituary.com for Brody's full obituary.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
