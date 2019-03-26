|
|
Bruce David Twenhafel 1951 - 2019
Houston, TX—Bruce David Twenhafel, 67, born November 29, 1951, in Quincy, IL to Ralph and Edris Twenhafel, died March 4, 2019, in Temple, TX.
He attended Waverly, IL schools, with degrees from Illinois State University and Western Illinois University. He was Director of the A.D. Bruce Religion Center, University of Houston.
His father preceded him in death in 2016. Surviving are his mother, Edris Twenhafel (Springfield, IL); sisters, Cathy Gunn (Harry) (Springfield, IL) and Carol Helton (Greg) (Cape Coral, FL); niece, Sommer Bradford (Phoenix, AZ); nephews, Kristian Gunn (Erin) (Webster Groves, MO) and Drew Helton (North Fort Myers, FL); and great nieces/nephews.
Memorials suggested: or A.D. Bruce Religion Center (https://giving.uh.edu/gift/).
Celebration of Life, April 12, 2019, noon, A.D. Bruce Religion Center, Houston, TX.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019