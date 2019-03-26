Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Twenhafel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce David Twenhafel


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce David Twenhafel Obituary
Bruce David Twenhafel 1951 - 2019
Houston, TX—Bruce David Twenhafel, 67, born November 29, 1951, in Quincy, IL to Ralph and Edris Twenhafel, died March 4, 2019, in Temple, TX.
He attended Waverly, IL schools, with degrees from Illinois State University and Western Illinois University. He was Director of the A.D. Bruce Religion Center, University of Houston.
His father preceded him in death in 2016. Surviving are his mother, Edris Twenhafel (Springfield, IL); sisters, Cathy Gunn (Harry) (Springfield, IL) and Carol Helton (Greg) (Cape Coral, FL); niece, Sommer Bradford (Phoenix, AZ); nephews, Kristian Gunn (Erin) (Webster Groves, MO) and Drew Helton (North Fort Myers, FL); and great nieces/nephews.
Memorials suggested: or A.D. Bruce Religion Center (https://giving.uh.edu/gift/).
Celebration of Life, April 12, 2019, noon, A.D. Bruce Religion Center, Houston, TX.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.