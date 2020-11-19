Bruce Martin Kodrich 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bruce Martin Kodrich, 59, of Springfield, died at Aperion Capitol Care on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
He was born February 21, 1961 in Springfield, to Patrick and Barbara McCullough Kodrich. He married Lori Lundeen and she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Drew Kodrich of Springfield, his parents and three siblings.
Bruce was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He loved to play the guitar and through that he met many of his longtime friends.
Private cremation service is being accorded by Staab Funeral Homes.
StaabObituary.com
