Bryon Lester 1948 - 2019
Former Resident of Buffalo IL
Flagler Beach, FL—George Bryon Lester Jr. of Flagler Beach FL, formerly of Buffalo IL passed away after a long illness on May 13, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL. Born in Springfield IL on August 22, 1948 a son of George Bryon Lester Sr., and Mary Eileen Mohan Lester, Bryon lived in Buffalo for over 60 years and was active on the volunteer fire department and volunteer police department for many years. He was a graduate of Tri-City High School in Buffalo IL, and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. After pursuing a teaching career for 5 years in Auburn IL, Bryon decided that a law enforcement career was more suited for him. He joined the Sangamon County Sheriff Department and retired as a Sergeant after 20 years of service. During this time, Bryon began working as a substitute rural mail carrier for the Buffalo Post Office. When the previous carrier retired, he continued full time and worked for a total of 25 years before retiring. Bryon was very proud of his family history and the contributions they made for 5 generations in the Village of Buffalo. Bryon is survived by his wife Nancy (Prior) Lester of Flagler Beach. He was also the proud Dad to Jennifer Gouin and her husband JJ of Sherman IL, Michael Lester of Dallas TX, Angela Creasy and her husband Carey of Ormond Beach FL, Erica Lester of Keystone Heights FL and Jonathan Lester and his husband Kevin Cates of Boston MA. He was also very proud of his amazing grandchildren, Hunter Gouin, Kaitlyn, Kole and Kelsey Hannant and Savannah Bilyeu. Bryon is also survived by his wonderful siblings, Joseph Lester of Buffalo, IL, Kathi Lester of Buffalo IL, Ellen McCormick and her husband David of Tampa FL and Amy Smith and her husband Frank Smith of Pontiac MI, his Aunt Judy and Uncle Jim Lester of Metropolis IL, brother in law Denis Prior of Grand Rapids MI and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bryon was cremated and a private service will be held in Mechanicsburg IL Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com "Online Obituaries" Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Flagler Beach FL.
