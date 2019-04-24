Byron Roger Distlehorst 1938 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Byron Roger Distlehorst, 81, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, FL.

Roger was born February 22, 1938, in Quincy, IL, the son of Byron and Margaret Distlehorst, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Linda Heitzig Coulter on October 13, 1978.

Roger graduated from Pike County High School and attended Western Illinois University, where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in Education. He began his career in education as a science teacher at Edison Junior High School and began his administrative career at Franklin Junior High School. Roger went on to take a position as an Assistant Principal at Lanphier High School in 1968, from which he retired in 1993. As a young man, he also worked as a journeyman electrician and was a member of IBEW.

Roger was first and foremost a proud father and grandfather; he loved family times together, especially Christmas, when he never waited his turn to open his presents, and special vacation trips with his family.

He was a reserved man who immensely enjoyed playing golf with friends and family, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini, playing some challenging hands of blackjack, cooking out, and having a cocktail with friends, never taking a drink until all had toasted. His love for simple living was reflected in his strong connection to his parent's homeplace in Pike County and the farm he cherished, as well as the devotion he had for his dog, Winnie.

He was a member of the American Business Club, where he met and served with many of his life-long friends. Most memorable were the work shifts at the Illinois State Fair Grandstands and the LPGA Rail Classic Golf Tournament. He was also a member of Illini Country Club and Royal Palm Country Club in Naples.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two children, Heidi Distlehorst (Todd) Hampton of La Grange Park, IL and Hans B. (Nicole) Distlehorst of Riverton, IL; five grandchildren, Sarah and Ben Hampton and Nick, Jacob, and Natalie Distlehorst; the mother of his children, Shirley Jean Distlehorst; two nephews, Brian Distlehorst and Michael Meyer; two nieces, Jennifer Distlehorst and Kelly Meyer; his brother, Robert (Alice) Distlehorst of Las Cruces, NM; sister-in-law, Penny Meyer; and several cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Immaculata Columbarium at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 or School District 186 Foundation, 1900 West Monroe, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019