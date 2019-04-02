|
C. Jeanne Newland 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carla Jeanne Newland, 94, peacefully passed away on March 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Ross A and Leona M Hanner. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Newland, in 1944 in Mattoon. He preceded her in death June 2018, just shy of their 74th wedding anniversary.
In 1943 Jeanne graduated from Mattoon Riddle High School and spent 6 months working in the Seneca Illinois Shipyard. From 1943 until 1947 she worked for the First National Bank of Mattoon before starting her family with Dick. This would be Jeanne's greatest legacy – love, devotion, commitment to her family. She was humble and shy, putting everyone's needs before her own. Strong and stoic through the turmoil and tragedies, she became somewhat of an enigma to her children and grandchildren. Always concerned for the disadvantaged, both she and Dick gave freely of their time to SIU's Community Support Network and supported the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Jeanne is survived by her 4 children, Patricia Buedel (Bud) Zionsville, IN; Carla Morgan (Denny, deceased), Newton, IL; Deb Harper (Glenn) and Don Newland, Springfield; her 3 grandchildren, James Morgan, Russ Morgan, Nicole Fornalik; 6 great-grandchildren, Hope, Chelsea, Drew, Bethany, Lily, Elsie; sister Wanda Speer (Dwayne, deceased); niece and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Dennis Morgan and dear nephew Andy Speer.
A private family service was held at Wilson Park Funeral home in Rochester with Deacon Tom Walker, Church of St Jude, officiating. Burial was in Rochester Cemetery.
The family thanks the caring staff of St Joseph's Home and Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of our dear mother.
