|
|
C. Lee Smithey 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—C. Lee Smithey, 74, of Spfld IL passed away at 4:05 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kindred Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Peoria, IL. Lee had been ill since August 12th following his second open-heart surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Sadly, he caught pneumonia and was not able to recover.
He was born on January 10, 1945 to Chester H. and Brooksie (Keller) Smithey in Cape Girardeau, MO. He married Kathleen L. Lee on July 10, 1976 at Christ the King, Spfld, IL.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Dennis A. Lee and his nephew, Sam Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two sisters Doris (Robert) Phillips, Denver, CO and Judith (Richard) Welker of Cape Girardeau, MO; one sister-in-law, Louise Lee, New Berlin, IL plus many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Lee earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and completed all Ph.D. course work at S.I.U. After 34 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent; Lee retired in 2001 as Superintendent of Schools in Burbank, IL. Lee's hobby was interacting with people. He did this daily at the Subway while reading several national newspapers, exercising at Prairie Heart Rehab Center and sharing with his beloved Fantasy Baseball group.
He was a faithful Christian and attended Hope Evangelical Free Church in Spfld, IL. He enjoyed starting each morning by reading the local newspaper. He served many charities over the years. In later years, he served on the Board of Hope Living Counseling Center and was a long time volunteer G.E.D. instructor at the Salvation Army.
Lee's life work was education; therefore, his body has been donated to The University Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine for the Advancement of Science and Education.
At a future time, his ashes will be returned for a private burial service at Calvary Cemetery, Pawnee, IL. Henderson Funeral Home, Pekin, IL is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials in Lee's name may be made to Animal Protection League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Spfld, IL 62702 or Living Hope Counseling Center, 3000 Lenhart Rd., Spfld, IL 62711
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019