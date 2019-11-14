Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for C. Smithey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Lee Smithey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Lee Smithey Obituary
C. Lee Smithey 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—C. Lee Smithey, 74, of Springfield, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kindred Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Peoria. His body was donated to The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine for the Advancement of Science and Education. His cremated remains have now been returned for burial.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee with Rev. Brian Mills officiating.
The family of C. Lee Smithey is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -