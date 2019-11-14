|
|
C. Lee Smithey 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—C. Lee Smithey, 74, of Springfield, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kindred Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Peoria. His body was donated to The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine for the Advancement of Science and Education. His cremated remains have now been returned for burial.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee with Rev. Brian Mills officiating.
The family of C. Lee Smithey is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019