Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Calliber's life story with friends and family

Share Calliber's life story with friends and family

Calliber Wyatt Casey Lansford

Vandalia, IL - Calliber Wyatt Casey Lansford the infant son of Chloe Lansford and Riley McDowell, was born and entered into rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. John's Hospital. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. 217-544-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store