Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cam Sargalski


1943 - 2019
Cam Sargalski 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Cam Sargalski, 75, of Springfield, died at 9:00 am, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born November 22, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Amelia Sargalski.
Living most of her life in Springfield, Cam graduated from Ursuline Academy and then spent 28 years working at the Illinois Department of Revenue, retiring in 2002. She had also worked at Lloyds Laundry and Guiffre' Buick.
Cam never knew a stranger and she was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.
She loved working outdoors – especially cutting grass; she enjoyed cooking, especially spaghetti sauce.
She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents; a very special Aunt and her very dear friend of fifty-six years, Ruby Hart.
Surviving are extended special people in her life: Randy and Sonya Lauterbach the family of Joyce McAfee, and a very special young man, Bryce Hagele and her beloved dog, "Brandi Jo".
"Not to be forgotten, she was a Die-Hard Cardinal Fan!"
Cam was a member of St. Cabrini Church.
Visitation: 9 – 11 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Villa Angela, 715 north 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702 or to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
