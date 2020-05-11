|
Caren M. Wagner 1957 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Caren M. Wagner, 63, of Sherman, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She was born March 6, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Carol (Howard) Flynn. She married Douglas P. Wagner August 31, 1984 and he survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Carol; son, Bradley M. (Mariah) Wagner of Springfield; grandchild, Averie, with one other on the way; sister, Cathleen (Jerry) Reed of Edwardsville; brother, Michael (Brenda) Flynn of Sherman; uncle, Richard (Karen) Howard of Auburn, MA; two nieces, Laney and Maggie Flynn; and two nephews, Morgan Flynn and Lucas Reed.
Caren is preceded in death by her father, James.
Caren lived in Sherman for most of her life. She was a committed cardiac nurse with 38 years of loving care and support for her patients. Caren was also a Gift of Life Organ Tissue and Eye Donor.
Caren was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Her time with family meant everything to her. Caren enjoyed traveling with her family, and caring for her pets and flowers.
Visitation: 9:15 am – 11:15 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
A private service will be held with burial following at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline.
CDC COVID-19 Protocol shall be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020