1/2
Carl A. Morris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl A. Morris, Jr. 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carl A. Morris, Jr., 73 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born December 30, 1946 to Carl A. Sr. and Wilma (Flowers) Morris. He married Dixie Woolard on September 3, 1966 and she survives him.
Other survivors include two children, Tonya L. (Robert) Horrighs of Springfield, and Wade L. (Tanya M. Buoy) Morris of Rochester; three grandchildren, Brandon, Mitchell, and Makayla Morris; three brothers, Gary (Janice) Morris of Williamsville, Dewey Morris, and Greg (Leslie) Morris both of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Pastor Pam (Rev. Dr. Robert) Armstrong of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Mark (Kim) Woolard of Sherman, and a few aunts and uncles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Ann Higgerson; and one brother, Scott Morris.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with Valor. He was also a carpenter for the Carpenters Union for fifteen years.
Private funeral services will be provided by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. John's Hospice Program.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved