Carl A. Morris, Jr. 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carl A. Morris, Jr., 73 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born December 30, 1946 to Carl A. Sr. and Wilma (Flowers) Morris. He married Dixie Woolard on September 3, 1966 and she survives him.
Other survivors include two children, Tonya L. (Robert) Horrighs of Springfield, and Wade L. (Tanya M. Buoy) Morris of Rochester; three grandchildren, Brandon, Mitchell, and Makayla Morris; three brothers, Gary (Janice) Morris of Williamsville, Dewey Morris, and Greg (Leslie) Morris both of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Pastor Pam (Rev. Dr. Robert) Armstrong of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Mark (Kim) Woolard of Sherman, and a few aunts and uncles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Ann Higgerson; and one brother, Scott Morris.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with Valor. He was also a carpenter for the Carpenters Union for fifteen years.
Private funeral services will be provided by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and St. John's Hospice Program.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
