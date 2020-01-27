Home

Carl Stanford
1930 - 2020
Carl Austin Stanford Obituary
Carl Austin Stanford 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carl Austin Stanford, 90, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Concordia Village.
He was born January 26, 1930, to George and Pauline (McLaughlin) Stanford. He married Sofia Gonzalez Valdez in 1965 in Collinsville. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and sister, Phyllis.
Carl was a graduate of SIU Carbondale and worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation Waterway Division for 37 years. He was also a part-time insurance producer. He was a member of West Side Christian Church since 1970 and was a volunteer at Helping Hands. He was a member of the Chess Club and won the City Chess Competition.
He is survived by his wife, Sofia; daughter, T. Yolanda (Tim) Yarnik; granddaughters, Alexandria and Ashleigh; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at West Side Christian Church with Pastor Mike Harney officiating.
Private burial will be in Old Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washington Street Mission.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
