Carl Dean Gebhardt 1939 - 2019
Libertyville, IL—On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Carl Dean Gebhardt, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 79.
Carl was born on October 5, 1939, right behind his twin brother, Paul Gene Gebhardt, in Springfield, IL, to Elbert and Norma (Bollman) Gebhardt. The twins, along with younger brother Charles Gebhardt, grew up in Springfield and always had stories to tell of their youth there.
Carl had a passion for world history and after being honorably discharged from the Illinois Army National Guard in 1959, he continued his education at Western Illinois University where he obtained his Master of Arts degree in 1968. With his Master's degree he went on to teach at the high school level for over 35 years. He spent most of that time at Leyden High School in Franklin Park, IL, where he loved soaring with the Eagles. He loved teaching and while at Leyden he also coached many sports including wrestling, football, baseball and softball. He also found the time to run a swimming program for local kids during the summers and escorted students from Leyden to Europe for several student exchange trips.
In addition to his high school students, Carl was also a very dedicated father. He had three children; Laura Paschen, Brian Gebhardt and Corrie Baccelli. Despite his busy school schedule, he always made time to spend with them and they would often be seen nearby during many of his activities at Leyden. Although they attended different high schools, like Carl, they were Eagles too.
Carl retired from teaching in 2000 and returned home to Springfield where he enjoyed playing golf at the Brookhills Golf Club or you could find him with his brother Paul at the Lime St. Café watching a Yankees game.
Carl is survived by his three children and their spouses Jay Paschen, Heather Gebhardt and Michael Baccelli along with 5 grandchildren; Maggie and Amber Gebhardt, Emily Paschen, and Michael and Alessandra Baccelli. He is also survived by his brother Charles Gebhardt and his wife Linda of Arizona along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, Springfield, IL. Graveside service to be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019