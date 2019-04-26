Carl E. Venvertloh 1935 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Carl E. Venvertloh, 83, of Springfield, died at 8:42 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Carl was born on December 29, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Paul and Lois Kemp Venvertloh. He married Elsie Pavletich on May 3, 1958 at St. Patrick Church.

Carl graduated from Cathedral Boys High School and Springfield College in Illinois. He worked as a Certified Engineering Technician with Illinois Department of Transportation for 22 years. He later worked for Sangamon County Highway Department for 18 years, retiring in 1995 after 40 years of service. Carl was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus #364.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Venvertloh; daughter, Carolyn Venvertloh; and brothers, Frank and William Venvertloh.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Venvertloh; sons, William "Bill" (Laura) and David "Dave" (Susan) Venvertloh; daughters, Mary (Thomas) Maurer and Nancy (Pete) Meeker; grandchildren, Chris (Brenna) Venvertloh, William "Chip" Venvertloh, Jr., Nikki (Joe) Wirtz, Gwendolyn Meeker, Luke Meeker, Marianna Venvertloh, and; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Andrew, Patrick, Avery, and Bryson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, O.P., celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries, Land of Lincoln, Attn: Donations, 1220 Outer Park Drive, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019