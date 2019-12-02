|
Carl F. Burg, Jr. 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carl F. Burg Jr., 87, of Springfield, died at 5:17 pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Villa Health Care East. He was born November 24, 1932 in Springfield, IL, to Carl F. Sr. and Catherine (Schilling) Burg. He married Rosemarie Heisler on January 26, 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie of Springfield; one son, Michael (Tami) Burg of Cantrall; two grandchildren, Ryan Burg and Nicole (Jacob) Moss; one great-grandchild, Brindley Moss and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Kevin, Carl, and Brian Burg; one daughter, Angela Burg; one grandson, Justin Burg and his four sisters, Marie Iocca, Dorothy Iocca, Theresa Kern, and Barbara Lehman.
Carl was a United States Army veteran. He also worked as a Salesman for Barker- Lubin Co. from 1962 to 1984. He later co-owned Contractor's Lumber until 1997.
Carl was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sertoma Club, and the 38 Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Church – Springfield, IL with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019