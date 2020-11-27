1/1
Carl Fair
1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carl Marvin Fair (Bossco) 73, departed this life on Friday November 20, 2020 at Heritage Health. He was born August 5, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the son of Audrey Fair and William Fair.
Funeral Services Monday November 30, 2020
Visitation:9:30am-10:00am
Service:10:00am-11:00am
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
Interment
Private
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 24, 2020
Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed. Those we love don’t go away they walk behind us everyday unseen, unheard but always near still loved still missed and very dear. RIH Love Always
Terry Goodman
Son
November 23, 2020
You were just too cool, laid back, so unbothered and always kind to me... You will never be forgotten... Rest In Peace Uncle Marvin!!
Shaneice Johnson
Family
