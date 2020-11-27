Carl Fair 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carl Marvin Fair (Bossco) 73, departed this life on Friday November 20, 2020 at Heritage Health. He was born August 5, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the son of Audrey Fair and William Fair.
Funeral Services Monday November 30, 2020
Visitation:9:30am-10:00am
Service:10:00am-11:00am
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
Interment
Private
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.