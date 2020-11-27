Carl Fair 1947 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Carl Marvin Fair (Bossco) 73, departed this life on Friday November 20, 2020 at Heritage Health. He was born August 5, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the son of Audrey Fair and William Fair.

Funeral Services Monday November 30, 2020

Visitation:9:30am-10:00am

Service:10:00am-11:00am

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield, IL 62703

Elder Elias Walton Officiating

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

Interment

Private

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



