Carl James Mansfield Sr. 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carl James Mansfield Sr. passed away on March 20, 2019, in Springfield, age 97.
Carl was born in Woodson, Ilinois on January 3, 1922, to Arlow and Sarah (Sadie) Adams Mansfield. He was a WW II U.S. Army veteran who served in the Philippines during the Pacific Theater conflict. He was a union carpenter by trade and worked for many years in the Peoria area before returning to Springfield later in life.
His father died in 1965 and his mother died in 1976. Also preceding him in death were one daughter, Patty Watkins; two brothers, Arthur Mansfield and Earl Mansfield; and four sisters, Betty Mansfield, Lula Stuart, Marylou Pippin and Doris Brown.
Children who survive include, Carl (Lueen) Mansfield Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska; Sandy (Jim) Kovalik of Bartonville, Illinois, Tom (Jane) Mansfield of Murphysboro, Illinois; and Bill (Tammy) Baptist of Athens, Illinois. He is also survived by grandchildren, Patty (Jeff) Wilkerson, Chris Meeks, Peggy Bruun-Regan, Michelle (Terren) Thies, Jackson Mansfield, James Mansfield, Rick Baptist, Joseph Baptist, Damon (Jamie) Watkins and David Watkins. There are thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Mansfield, with whom he made his home; and his sister, Louise Kail.
Gravside services and burial were at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors accorded.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019