Carl "Chuck" Sabo, Sr. 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carl "Chuck" Sabo, Sr., 93, of Springfield, died at 4:53 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. He was born February 4, 1926 in Springfield to Joseph and Barbara (Tomanscek) Sabo. He married Rita Ann Trello on July 31, 1954 and she preceded him in death on September 29, 2015.
Also preceding him in death are his parents, three brothers, and four sisters.
Survivors include three daughters, Beth Ann (Randall) Little of Killen, AL, Stacy (Roy) West of Pawnee, and Lisa Sabo (David Barringer) of Springfield; one son, Carl "Chuck" (Fran) Sabo, Jr. of Franklin, TN; twelve grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Melody Noe.
He was a lifelong Springfield resident where he worked for Fiat-Allis, retiring after 42 years of service.
Carl was a United States Army veteran.
Visitation: 10-11:30 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church or Villa Angela.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019