Carl "CJ" Schlosser 1933 - 2020
O'Fallon, IL—Carl "CJ" Schlosser, 86, of O'Fallon, IL, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St. Memorial Ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. David Haney officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
