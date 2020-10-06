1/1
Carl "cj" Schlosser
1933 - 2020
Carl "CJ" Schlosser 1933 - 2020
O'Fallon, IL—Carl "CJ" Schlosser, 86, of O'Fallon, IL, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St. Memorial Ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. David Haney officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:15 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
OCT
9
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
