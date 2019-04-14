Home

Carla Jean Valenti


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carla Jean Valenti Obituary
Carla Jean Valenti 1956 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Carla Jean Valenti, 62, of Riverton passed away at 11:05 am, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Heritage Hospice. She was born May 30, 1956 in Springfield to Arthur and Elnor (Branham) Smith.
Survivors include one daughter, Courtney (Curt) Bee of Athens; one son, Zach (Kris) Valenti of Rochester; two grandchildren, Ava Bee and Emelia Valenti; four sisters, Cathy (Gary) Sagle, Janie (Todd) Rowden both of Mechanicsburg, Cheryl (Robin) Freeman of Ohio, and Karen (Dave) Tanner of Florida; one brother, Danny (Judy) Hicks of Chatham; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carla worked customer service for Springfield Clinic and St. John's Hospital ER and attended West Side Christian Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping, but most of all, being a grandma.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
