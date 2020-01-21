Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Carlos Blue
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Carlos Iquine Blue


1991 - 2020
Carlos Iquine Blue Obituary
Carlos Iquine Blue 1991 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carlos Iquine Blue, 28, departed this life on January 11, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born December 01, 1991 in Springfield, IL, the son of Yourlanda Hill and Darryl Fane.
Funeral Services Friday, January 24, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
