Carlos Iquine Blue 1991 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carlos Iquine Blue, 28, departed this life on January 11, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born December 01, 1991 in Springfield, IL, the son of Yourlanda Hill and Darryl Fane.
Funeral Services Friday, January 24, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020