Carol Ann Marlin 1945 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Carol Ann Marlin, 75, of Chatham, died at 4:48 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Carol was born January 11, 1945, in Mt. Olive, IL, the daughter of John A. and Myrtle E. (Mueller) Broaddus. She married Gene P. Marlin on January 1, 1982, in Springfield.
Carol graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1963 and was employed at Franklin Life for 12 years. She then went on to work for the IL State Police, retiring after 25 years of service as a Personnel Director. Carol enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to the Florida Keys.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra "Sandi" Pendergast.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gene Marlin of Chatham; son, Christopher J. (Maggie) Weidler of Chatham; step-daughter, Brenda Miller of Springfield; step-son, Douglas (Angie) Marlin of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lilly and Molly Weidler, both of Chatham; step-grandchildren, Dylan and Wyatt Miller, and Blake, Brent, and Rachel Marlin; sister, Donna (Jim) Cantrall of Springfield; aunt, Lucy (Leland) Fuchs of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, ceremonies are planned for the future and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.