1/1
Carol Ann Marlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Marlin 1945 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Carol Ann Marlin, 75, of Chatham, died at 4:48 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Carol was born January 11, 1945, in Mt. Olive, IL, the daughter of John A. and Myrtle E. (Mueller) Broaddus. She married Gene P. Marlin on January 1, 1982, in Springfield.
Carol graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1963 and was employed at Franklin Life for 12 years. She then went on to work for the IL State Police, retiring after 25 years of service as a Personnel Director. Carol enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to the Florida Keys.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra "Sandi" Pendergast.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gene Marlin of Chatham; son, Christopher J. (Maggie) Weidler of Chatham; step-daughter, Brenda Miller of Springfield; step-son, Douglas (Angie) Marlin of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lilly and Molly Weidler, both of Chatham; step-grandchildren, Dylan and Wyatt Miller, and Blake, Brent, and Rachel Marlin; sister, Donna (Jim) Cantrall of Springfield; aunt, Lucy (Leland) Fuchs of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, ceremonies are planned for the future and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved