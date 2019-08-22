|
|
Carol Ann Sturm 1939 - 2019
New Berlin , IL—Carol Ann Sturm, 80, of New Berlin, died at 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Carol was born on March 24, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille Mitchell Maginn. She married Robert Sturm on May 7, 1961 in Waverly; he preceded her in death on February 19, 2013.
Carol graduated from New Berlin High School and Brown's Business College in Springfield. She spent her life helping on the family farm. She also spent many years volunteering for the Sangamon County Fair. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her cooking skills and was always baking treats for others.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandra Jean; her parents; and granddaughter, Adrianna Sturm.
She is survived by her son, Timothy (wife, Tammy Jo) Sturm of Richmond, MO; her daughter, Tammy (husband, Scott) Compton of Chatham; five grandchildren, James (wife, Libby), Jordan, and Joseph (wife, Megan) Sturm, and Devin and Lillian Compton; her sister, Janet Killey Stevenson of Roseville, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 East Gibson St., New Berlin. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. David Benning officiating. Burial will follow at Waverly Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 East Gibson St., New Berlin, IL 62670 or New Berlin/Island Grove EMS, P.O. Box 224, New Berlin, IL 62670.
The family of Carol Ann Sturm is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019