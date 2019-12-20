|
|
Carol Anne Williams 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carol Anne Williams, 63, of Springfield, died at 7:12 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Carol was born on December 19, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of Vernon and Wanda (Warkins) Allers. She married Edward Lee Williams in 1974, in Springfield.
Carol graduated from Lanphier High School in 1973 and worked in day care for 37 years. She was a longtime member of the Home Day Care Providers Association. She served as a past president, as well as in many other various positions. Carol was also a member of St. Cabrini Parish. She loved watching dirt racing, especially attending races at Jacksonville and Lincoln Speedways. She also enjoyed sewing and crafting.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Christy Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Williams; son, Brian (wife, Erin) Williams of Springfield; grandchildren, Logan Pierce of Springfield, and Eleanor and Bernadette Williams; twin brother, James (wife, Danette) Allers of Divernon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service led by Rev. Kevin Mann, S.J.C.
Funeral Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Kevin Mann, S.J.C., officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or DaVita Springfield Central Dialysis Center, 600 N. Grand Ave W., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019