Carol Cacciatori 1936 - 2020
Virden, IL—Carol Sue Cacciatori, 83, of Eastland Retirement Village, formerly a lifelong resident of Virden, Illinois passed away September 2, 2020 due to a cardiac event.
She was the daughter of William and Elsie (Schrock) Boyd. Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, William (Sonny) Boyd, Donald Boyd, Melvin Boyd, Colin Boyd and sisters, Barbara Gazda, Geraldine (Jerry) Rosato, Margaret Ann (Nan) Micklus.
Surviving are a sister, Roberta (Bobbi) Berola; sons, Richard (Rebecca) Cacciatori and Roger Cacciatori (Amy Hendricks); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Carol was a lifelong member of the Virden Church of the Brethren, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Auburn Senior Citizens.
She was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and she also enjoyed following the local high school teams.
For anyone wishing to make a donation on Carol's behalf please make them to Virden Church of the Brethren.
The Airsman-Calvert Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsmancalvert.com
.+