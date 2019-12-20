|
Carol Christine Schneller 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carol Christine Schneller, 71, of Springfield died at 2:19 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on October 16, 1948 in Springfield to John and Annette (Feldkamp) Crisp. She married Stephen J. Schneller on March 20, 1965 and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Darcy Baker; two sons, Dave (Kristie) Schneller and Johnny Schneller, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Nina Schneller, Addison Schneller, Milo and Neko Baker, Alyssa Swenny, Maria and Brittany Davis and David Osborn; two great grandchildren, Khloe Post and Delilah Tallman; on sister; one brother and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Crisp and her favorite son-in-law, David A. Baker.
Carol enjoyed gardening and she was very fond of animals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Carol absolutely loved children and her family was her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hope School.
Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019