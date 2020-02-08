|
|
Carol E. Stevens 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carol E. Stevens, 100, of Springfield died at 9:45 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 29, 1919 in Sargent, NE to Oliver W. and Edith M. (Gorham) Fellows. She married Clifford E. Stevens December 7, 1945. Clifford preceded her in death on December 23, 2010.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Gary) Coffman of Frisco, TX and Laurel Roberts of Yacolt, WA; one son, Garland (Lesley) Stevens of Springfield; three granddaughters; two great grandchildren; one step grandchild, four step great grandchildren, one brother, Lyle (Jill) Fellows of California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, Frank and Gerald Fellows, sister, Margie Buchholz and son-in-law Don Roberts.
Carol was a teacher for seven years, a cook at the public school from 1965-1985 and a homemaker in Sargent, NE. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star - Rebecca Lodge. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and decorating cakes, for weddings, anniversaries and birthdays. Carol enjoyed traveling with Clifford on trips to see family and friends and they had seen much of the United States. She and Clifford also enjoyed an international trip to the Holy Land.
The family will host a memorial service Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Koke Mill Christian Church, 475 S Koke Mill Rd, Springfield, IL 62711. Family will meet visitors from 5:00 – 6:00 pm. Pastor Stan Summers will officiate the 6:00 pm memorial service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sargent, Nebraska at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Senior Services Daily Bread Program, 701 W. Mason, Springfield, IL 62702.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020