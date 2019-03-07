|
Carol Evelyn Hey 2019
Chicao, IL—Carol Evelyn Hey, 91, formerly of Kankakee and Springfield, IL passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, in Chicago.
Carol spent her early years in the family home, a truck farm in Aroma Park, IL, until her parents moved to nearby Kankakee.
She attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL and after two years transferred to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she was an acrobatic cheerleader and earned her B.A. in French Literature.
After graduation, Carol worked in Chicago where she met H. William "Bill" Hey, who she married in 1954. In the fall of 1959, Bill, Carol and their two young sons moved to Springfield, where Bill worked for and eventually became the director of the Legislative Council for the State of Illinois. Carol went on to teach high school French in Springfield and later worked as a clerk at the State of Illinois Inspector General's office.
Bill and Carol attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and later 1st Presbyterian Church (Lincoln's church).
Carol enjoyed the arts, especially opera and ballet. After her husband passed away, she returned to Chicago in 2009 and was often in attendance at the Lyric Opera.
Beloved wife of the late H. William "Bill" Hey, devoted mother of Jonathan (Kathy) Hey and David (Michelle) Hey, proud grandmother of Tori and Nathan Hey, and fond step-grandmother of Ahndrea Sprattling. Loving sister of Marilyn (the late Maurice) Cohen, and the late Alberta (the late Mortimer) Schwartz and the late Carl Everett Stewig (the late Charlene [nee Benedict]), dear aunt of Jerri A. Nagaruk [nee Schwartz], Mark Stewig (Marianne), Jeffery Stewig and Daughter, Cheryl Lynn (Stanley) Dratler [nee Stewig].
Her ashes will be interred, summer 2019, Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019