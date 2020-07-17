Carol J. Bull 1936 - 2020Springfield, IL—Carol J. Bull, 83, of Springfield, IL passed away at Lewis Memorial Christian Village on July 15, 2020 in the company of her family.Carol was born in Missouri on December 21, 1936 the daughter of John and Irene Cullen.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Pat.Carol is survived by her husband, Clyde; her children, Debra Miller and Theresa Pokora; her grandchildren, Steven Monkman and Holly Columbus; and her great grandchildren, Mallory Columbus, and Lee Monkman.She enjoyed reading, going camping and working in the yard. She loved going out to dinner with friends and family. She always enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11:00AM. Family and friends are asked to meet at the grave where a memorial service will be held.Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of services.