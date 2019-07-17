Carol J. Gadert 1937 - 2019

Dublin, OH , IL—Carol J. Gadert, 81, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Ohio Health Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Carol was the daughter of Charles and Mary Gast. She married Larry D. Gadert on November 7, 1964 in Elmwood Park, IL; he preceded her in death on June 7, 1999.

Carol graduated from Trinity High School in River Forest, Illinois in 1955. She attended DePaul University. Carol worked mostly in advertising until her first child was born in 1965. She went back to work about 10 years later for the U.S. House of Representatives and later for the State of Illinois as a Procurement Officer. She was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Jude for 30 years, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, Ohio. Carol enjoyed taking classes at Lincoln Land Community College, where she was involved in the Red and Blue Crew. She moved to Ohio in 2010. She enjoyed reading, dance classes and volleyball.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Gast who died in 1938.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Kim) Gadert of Texas; daughter, Veronica (Scott) Shanline of Ohio; and sister, Helen Kittka Wilson of Pennsylvania.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Catholic Church of St. Jude, 633 S. Walnut St., Rochester, Illinois. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Alford, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospital Hospice Program, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.

The family of Carol J. Gadert is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 18 to July 19, 2019