Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol L. (Atteberry) Heironimus

Springfield , IL - Carol L. (Atteberry) Heironimus, 73, formerly of Litchfield passed on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield, is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store