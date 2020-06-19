Carol L. (Atteberry) Heironimus 1947 - 2020Springfield , IL—Carol L. (Atteberry) Heironimus, 73, of Springfield IL, passed away at St. John's Hospital on Wednesday June 17, 2020.Carol was born in Litchfield on January 18, 1947 the daughter of John M. and Helen J. (Edrington) Atteberry. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John N. Atteberry.She is survived by her husband, Rick Heironimus of Springfield; her children, Lynnett M. Baker (Jim) and Andrew B. Heironimus (Rachael) both of Springfield; her grandchildren, McKenzie Suter, Jacob Heironimus, Marissa Heironimus, and Mason Heironimus; as well as many beloved friends and extended family.Carol attended Litchfield High School and attended Hannibal-LaGrange College. She married her husband Rick on August 12, 1967 at First Baptist Church in Litchfield, IL. Carol was also a member of Eastview Baptist Church here in Springfield. She loved reading, working on jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her grandkids. Carol was a school and church secretary as well as a substitute kindergarten aid, but she loved being a homemaker for her familyVisitation will be held on Monday June 22 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield from 10AM till 12NOON. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guests allowed to see the family at a time.A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield, IL where Carol will be laid to rest. Pastor Bennie Fisher of Eastview Baptist Church will be officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to the Kumler Outreach Ministry 303 N Grand Ave E, Springfield, IL 62702