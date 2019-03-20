|
Carol L. McEvoy 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carol L. McEvoy, 85, of Springfield, died at 12:42 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. She was born May 31, 1933 in Springfield, IL to John C. and Esther V. Stieren. She married James W. McEvoy May 18, 1958 and he preceded her in death March 2, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by 4 children; 12 grandchildren and one brother.
Private services were held.
Burial was at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019