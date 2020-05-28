Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Carol (Horrighs) L. Mitchell

Springfield, IL - Mrs. Carol (Horrighs) L. Mitchell, 72 passed on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital . Please see Sunday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755



