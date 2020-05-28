Carol L. (Horrighs) Mitchell
1947 - 2020
Mrs. Carol (Horrighs) L. Mitchell
Springfield, IL - Mrs. Carol (Horrighs) L. Mitchell, 72 passed on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital . Please see Sunday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755

Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
