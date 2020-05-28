Mrs. Carol L. (Horrighs) Mitchell 1947 - 2020Springfield, IL—Carol L. (Horrighs) Mitchell, 72, of Springfield IL. Passed away in Tuesday May 26, 2020.Carol was born on November 24, 1947 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Merritt) Horrighs.She was preceded in death by his husband, parents, and her brother.Carol is survived by her children, Thomas W. Mitchell Jr. (wife, April) of Standard City, Kimberly Prehoda (husband, Bobby) of Riverton, Kevin L. Mitchell of Standard City, Amanda S. Mitchell (significant other, Joe Reese) of Springfield; grandchildren, Shania Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, Nichole Pruitt, Kourtney Mitchell, Michael Keller, Katelyn Warden, Auston Keller, Isaac Mitchell, Calob Keller, Zoey Reese, Austin Schaffer, Nathan Schaffer, Kayden Mitchell, Gavyn Andrew, and Dominic Packingham; brother, Robert Hourighs (wife, Tonya); and 2 sisters, Cindy Yaris (husband, Andrew) and Tammy Schrock (husband, Kenny); 11 great grandchildren; several nephews, nieces and cousins.On December 11, 1965, she married Thomas W. Mitchell Sr. They had been married 54 years. Carol worked for Pups Tavern, Judith Neville, and Ma Fats. She enjoyed NASCAR and Stock Car Racing, planting flowers, crafts, shopping, and family time.She always had a phrase for her grandchildren; saying "I hate you, but I love you".Public visitation will be held on Tuesday June 2 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street Springfield, IL from 5:00PM till 7:00PM. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building.A private funeral will be held the following day and a procession to Camp Butler National Cemetery will be observed where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Thomas W. Mitchell Sr.