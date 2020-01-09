Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Mae Napier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Mae Napier Obituary
Carol Mae Napier 1938 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—Carol Mae Napier, 81, of Glenarm, died at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Heritage Health.
Carol was born on October 31, 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Georgia Johnson. She married Thomas J. Napier on September 10, 1960 in Springfield.
Carol was a 1956 graduate of St. Louis High School. She worked for the State Board of Education and the Secretary of State. Carol enjoyed music and dancing to Big Band and contemporary jazz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Napier of Glenarm.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -