Carol Mae Napier 1938 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—Carol Mae Napier, 81, of Glenarm, died at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Heritage Health.
Carol was born on October 31, 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Georgia Johnson. She married Thomas J. Napier on September 10, 1960 in Springfield.
Carol was a 1956 graduate of St. Louis High School. She worked for the State Board of Education and the Secretary of State. Carol enjoyed music and dancing to Big Band and contemporary jazz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Napier of Glenarm.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020