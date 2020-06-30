Or Copy this URL to Share

Litchfield, IL - Carol Marie Greenwalt, 87, passed on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:34 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



