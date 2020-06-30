Carol Marie Greenwalt
Litchfield, IL - Carol Marie Greenwalt, 87, passed on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:34 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Litchfield, IL - Carol Marie Greenwalt, 87, passed on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:34 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.