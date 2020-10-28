Carol Marlene Nation 1940 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Carol Marlene Nation, 80, of Springfield, died at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Carol was born on September 22, 1940, in Loami, the daughter of Wayne and Anna Mary Elmore Nichols. She married Donald Nation on August 31, 1957, in Loami.
Carol was a Title Specialist with the State of IL for 30 years. She loved to crochet, complete jigsaw puzzles, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, garden, going to garage sales, and she loved music. Carol and Don were members of the Beau Knots at Westside Christian Church. With close friends, they enjoyed playing and entertaining residents at nursing homes and retirement centers.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Lee Nation; parents; and her sister, Marjorie Chappel.
She is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Nation of Springfield; two sons, Darrell (wife, Brenda) Nation of Springfield and Daniel Nation of Waverly; one daughter, Sheila Hufker of Taylorville; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Ronald (wife, Janene) Nichols of Trafalgar, IN and Sandra Moats of Virden; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; Ronald McDonald House of Central Illinois, 610 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62702; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.