1/1
Carol Marlene Nation
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Marlene Nation 1940 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Carol Marlene Nation, 80, of Springfield, died at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Carol was born on September 22, 1940, in Loami, the daughter of Wayne and Anna Mary Elmore Nichols. She married Donald Nation on August 31, 1957, in Loami.
Carol was a Title Specialist with the State of IL for 30 years. She loved to crochet, complete jigsaw puzzles, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, garden, going to garage sales, and she loved music. Carol and Don were members of the Beau Knots at Westside Christian Church. With close friends, they enjoyed playing and entertaining residents at nursing homes and retirement centers.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Lee Nation; parents; and her sister, Marjorie Chappel.
She is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Nation of Springfield; two sons, Darrell (wife, Brenda) Nation of Springfield and Daniel Nation of Waverly; one daughter, Sheila Hufker of Taylorville; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Ronald (wife, Janene) Nichols of Trafalgar, IN and Sandra Moats of Virden; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to private ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; Ronald McDonald House of Central Illinois, 610 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62702; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved