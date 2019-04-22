|
|
Carole A. (McNelly) Oldani 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carole A. Oldani, 82, of Springfield, IL, died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at her Concordia Village residence.
She had a long career as a nurse in the hospital setting and ultimately retired from the Illinois Department of Public Health where she served as a health facility surveyor nurse, inspecting nursing homes, hospitals, and federal facilities. She will be remembered as a passionate advocate for the patients she served.
Carole was always full of life and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. For her, faith and family were most important. She was always stylish, smiling, and loved shopping, traveling, and getting together with her high school friends and the Panera girls.
An active member of Christ the King Parish, Carole chaired the funeral luncheon committee for a number of years. She served on the Samaritan Board at St. John's Hospital and volunteered, as a Samaritan, in the emergency room and the cardiac cath labs. She was also active in the St. Louise de Marillac Guild, serving Catholic Charities.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Oldani; her parents, Cecelia (Veseling) McNelly and
Loren McNelly; an infant brother, Thomas Patrick McNelly; and her sister Barbara (McNelly) Petrilli.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Theresa) Oldani, Springfield; Mary Anne Oldani, Springfield; Jamie Oldani, Chicago; three granddaughters, Maria Oldani, Gabrielle Oldani, and Katie Dresser; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Carole Oldani Memorial Fund, at St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital:
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019