Carole Ann Wetherell 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carole Ann Wetherell, 71, died at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Carole was born on October 30, 1948, the daughter of Robert C. and Virginia Klein Kuhn. She married James Edward Wetherell on November 13, 1970 at St. Patrick's Church in Pana.
She graduated from Pana High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after 28 years. Carole was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Springfield. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening and embroidery. Above all else, Carole was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Carole was preceded in death by her father and her brothers, Kevin and Joseph Kuhn.
She is survived by her husband; children, Amy (Richard) Teeter of Rochester, Keith (Dana Sharifi) Wetherell of Springfield and Philip (Emily) Wetherell of Springfield; her mother, Virginia Kuhn of Tower Hill; grandchildren Jack, Ella, and Lucy Teeter and Tyler, Charles, Jude and Bo Wetherell; siblings Joyce (Eugene) Knodle of Fillmore, Robert L. Kuhn of Oconee, Regina (Roger) Landon of Chandlerville, Kenneth (Rhonda) Kuhn of Olney, Karen (David) Koons of Tower Hill and Randy (Mary) Kuhn of West End, NC; sister-in-law Kellie Kuhn of Oconee; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Clinton Honkomp, O.P., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019