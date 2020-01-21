|
Carole Ann "Dost" Woodward 1937 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Carole Ann "Dost" Woodward, 83, of Riverton, IL, died at 2:53 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Carole was born on January 15, 1937, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Alvin A. and Olga M. (Hartke) Dost. She married Daniel P. Woodward in 1957, in Springfield.
Carole attended Jackson Grade School in Rockford, IL, Beloit Senior High School for two years, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. She retired from Horace Mann after 36 years of service to the company. Carole was a member of Riverton Christian Church since the 1980s. Carole was involved with the Sangamon Co. Home Extension, AARP #195, and played on a bowling league. She also served as an usher at Sangamon Auditorium. Carole enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, cross-stich, cryptograms, and gardening. She loved cheering on the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her cats. Her greatest accomplishment was raising three wonderful children.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; parents; brother, Richard Dost; and sisters, Roberta Dost and Joyce Dost.
She is survived by her children, Wendy W. (husband, Russ) Nation of Riverton, IL, Claudia K. (husband, Ron) Hudgins of Riverton, IL, and Clayton "Lee" (wife, Sue) Woodward of Spaulding, IL; four grandchildren, Timothy (wife, Alyssa) Howie, Spencer (wife, Erika) Woodward, Sean Nation, and Sara (husband, Joel) Stuemke; sister, Diane Horvath; and six great-grandchildren with one on-the-way.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Riverton Christian Church, 1245 N. 7th St., Riverton, IL. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Atwell, officiating. Burial will occur after the Funeral Ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverton Christian Church, 1245 N. 7th St., Riverton, IL 62561.
The family of Carole Ann Woodward is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020