Carole Diana Tannehill 1944 - 2019
Mesa, AZ—Carole Diana Tannehill, 75, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Springfield, IL, died at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mariposa Point of Mesa.
She was born on June 29, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Leland B. and Mardella M. Brownfield King; they preceded her in passing. Carole married Jerome "Jerry" Tannehill on May 6, 1972, in Springfield.
She was a 1962 graduate of Springfield High School and went on to earn her certificate as a licensed practical nurse. Carole worked for several years as an LPN for Memorial Medical Center and later St. John's Hospice. She also served as an executive secretary for Governor Jim Edgar and also as a legislative assistant for the Illinois Senate.
Carole was a member of West Side Christian Church as well as their church choir and handbell choir. She was also a member of Professional Secretaries, the Christian Women's Connection and the Red Hats Society. Carole enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafting as well as playing darts and cards at the clubhouse in Arizona, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Tannehill of Mesa; five children, Tamie (Michael) Pohlman of Springfield, Missy (Joseph) Hutchins of Springfield, Joedy (Lori) Wake of Anchorage, AK, Kelly (Rod) Kofoid of Glasford, IL, and Kristy (John) Chapman of Fort Worth, TX; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, with Rev. Gary Winkleman officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148-9959.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019